Context

Why does this story matter?

Phillips joined Manchester City in 2022 for £45m after a brilliant spell at Leeds. Pep Guardiola thought him to be the ideal combative midfielder needed in his system. However, in his limited performances, the Englishman never managed to convince the Spaniard. However, at West Ham, he can be the ideal replacement for Declan Rice who left for Arsenal.

Stats

A look at his stats for Manchester City

Phillips joined Manchester City in 2022 and featured in 31 matches in total. He only played 10 matches in all competitions in the 2023-24 season. He has made 16 Premier League appearances for City while registering seven appearances in the Champions League. He made four and three appearances in the FA Cup and EFL Cup respectively. Phillips has netted a solitary goal for City.

Premier League

Here are his Premier League numbers

Phillips has made 65 Premier League appearances while scoring a solitary goal and providing three assists. The Englishman's only Premier League goal came from a free-kick. He has completed 137 tackles, 76 interceptions, 77 clearances. The midfielder won 272 duels while attempting eight shots on target. Phillips also created six big chances and completed 225 long balls while hitting the woodwork once.

Leeds United

Phillips was a mainstay for Leeds United

Phillips made his name at Leeds United and represented the Whites for eight seasons. Six of them came in the Championship and two in the Premier League. He has represented Leeds in 234 appearances while scoring 14 goals. Phillips has appeared in 165 Championship games with Leeds, netting 12 goals. Phillips scored seven goals in 42 matches in the 2017-18 Championship.

Honors

Phillips won accolades during his time at City and Leeds

The combative midfielder won the Championship in the 2019-20 Championship, gaining promotion to the Premier League. Albeit short, Phillips played a role in Manchester City's exceptional 2022-23 season where they won five titles. He won the treble last season - Premier League, FA Cup, and UEFA Champions League. Phillips also won the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup in 2023.

Teams

Juventus, Crystal Palace and Newcastle United were in the mix

West Ham were in the race to sign the midfielder along with teams like Juventus, Crystal Palace and Newcastle United. But it was ultimately the Hammers who held the most concrete talks with City and David Moyes' convinced the Englishman to join the club. Phillips also desperately needed a move to play regularly ahead of the upcoming Euros to get selected for England.