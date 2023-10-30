Premier League: Unbreakable records held by Manchester City
Manchester City will be aiming to win their four consecutive Premier League title as they are in sensational form heading into the 2023-24 season. Since Pep Guardiola arrived in 2016, the Citizens have dominated the league. They had a breathtaking 2017-18 PL season while last season the Spaniard guided them to the treble. In the last decade, they have been extremely consistent.
Biggest Premier League title-winning margin
City were outstanding in the 2017-18 Premier League season as they won 32 matches while registering four draws, amassing 100 points. They had a 19-point lead over second-place Manchester United, which is the biggest title-winning margin in the PL. It is a difficult record to break as not many teams can maintain the intensity of not dropping points after they have secured the title.
Most points and wins in a single Premier League season
Manchester City amassed 100 points in the 2017-18 season as they won 32 matches. This was the only time a team recorded 100 points in a single PL season. They were close in the following season as well when they amassed 98 points. City have recorded the most wins in a single PL season (32) on two occasions (also 2018-19).
Most away wins in a PL season
Manchester City compiled 16 wins in away matches in the 2017-18 Premier League season. As mentioned, they recorded 32 wins in that season and out of that 32 they had an 18-game winning streak between between 26 August and 27 December. It is an extremely tough record to break considering the hostile atmospheres in many away games.
Most consecutive away wins in the Premier League
In the process of compiling a record 16 away wins in the 2017-18 Premier League season, Manchester City recorded 12 consecutive wins in Premier League away matches. With teams stepping up their game, especially at home, it will be a very challenging record to break.
Most goals scored in a single Premier League season
The Citizens were at their dominant best in the 2017-18 season as they netted 106 goals in 38 matches. They only conceded 27 goals and had a tremendous goal difference of 79. Hence, City recorded the most goals in a single season along with the best goal difference in a PL season. Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling netted 21 and 18 goals respectively.
Best goal difference in a season
In the 2017-18 season, City recorded a goal difference of +79. It's one of those records which could stay on for a very long time. City also had a 70-plus goal difference in 2018-19 and 2021-22 respectively.