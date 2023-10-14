Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou scripts this Premier League record: Details

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 12:10 am Oct 14, 202312:10 am

Ange Postecoglou is unbeaten with Spurs in this Premier League season (Photo credit: X/@SpursOfficial)

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has scripted history by winning the second straight Premier League Manager of the Month award in his first two months in the league. The Greek tactician has guided Spurs to the top of the league table with some scintillating performances. Tottenham are one of the two unbeaten teams in the league this season with six wins and two draws.

Postecoglou scripted this Premier League record

Postecoglou became the Premier League Manager of the Month in both August and September this season. As per Opta, the Greek tactician is the first manager ever to win the award in both of his first two months as a manager in the league. He has been rewarded for his team's glorious start to the 2023-24 Premier League season.

Hueng-min Son won the September PL Player of the Month

Heung-min Son scored six Premier League goals in September 2023 more than any other player. As per Opta, this is the joint-most goals he has scored in a calendar month in the competition. It is tied with his December 2018 and May 2022. He has scored six goals this season in eight matches across all competitions. Son has 109 goals in 275 PL appearances.

A look at Postecoglou's managerial stats

Postecoglou started his managerial career with South Melbourne, winning 85 out of 165 games managed. He then managed Australia's U-20 team where he returned with 23 wins from 34 matches. Later, he took over Panachaiki FC and won 16 out of 33 games. He also managed Whittlesea Zebras before taking over A-League outfit Brisbane Roar. Postecoglou registered 42 wins in 84 matches.

A look at Postecoglou's managerial stats (2)

After Brisbane, he joined Melbourne Victory with 15 victories from 34 matches. He then joined the Australian men's football team and returned with 22 wins in 49 games. Postecoglou then moved to Yokohama Marinos, winning 79 matches out of 161 fixtures. He moved to Celtic in 2021, having amassed 83 victories from 113 matches. Postecoglou has won six out of nine matches for Tottenham.

Dream start to the Premier League campaign by Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur have registered 20 points from their opening eight Premier League games this season. He has won six matches along with two draws. As per Opta, only in the 1960-61 season (assuming three points were given for wins) Tottenham would have had more points (24) after the first eight matches of the top-flight campaign. They registered draws against Arsenal and Brentford (both 2-2).

Plenty of accolades for Postecoglou

Postecoglou's first major silverware was winning the 2010-11 A-League Premiership with Brisbane Roar followed by the 2010-11 Championship and the 2011-12 Championship. He won the 2015 AFC Asian Cup with Australia. Postecoglou guided Yokohama Marinos to the J1 League title in 2019. He won two Scottish League titles (2021-22, 2022-23), two Scottish League Cup crowns (2021-22, 2022-23) and the Scottish Cup title (2022-23).

