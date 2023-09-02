Mohamed Al-Fayed, whose son died with Princess Diana, passes away

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan September 02, 2023 | 11:28 am 3 min read

Egyptian businessman Mohamed Al-Fayed, who was at war with British royals, passed away

Mohamed Al-Fayed, the former owner of Harrods department store and Fulham Football Club, died aged 94, his family said on Friday (local time), per Reuters. He was the father of Dodi Fayed, who was allegedly killed along with Princess Diana in 1997. Born in Alexandria, Egypt, in 1929, Al-Fayed arrived in the United Kingdom (UK) in the 1970s and became a prominent figure in London's high society. His net worth was estimated at $1.8 billion in 2021 by Forbes.

Family announces Al-Fayed's death

Announcing Al-Fayed's death, his family said in a statement on Friday, "Mrs. Mohamed Al-Fayed, her children, and grandchildren wish to confirm that her beloved husband, their father, and their grandfather, Mohamed, has passed away peacefully of old age on Wednesday, August 30, 2023." "He enjoyed a long and fulfilled retirement surrounded by his loved ones. The family has asked for their privacy to be respected at this time," the statement, issued through the football club Fulham FC, added.

Al-Fayed was owner of diverse business empire

Al-Fayed's business interests included the Ritz Hotel in Paris, Punch Magazine, Kurt Geiger, the Manhattan skyscraper 75 Rockefeller Plaza, and the Hyde Park Residence block of luxury apartments in London, CNN reported. However, his most prized possession was Harrods department store, which he acquired for $842 million. He also bought Fulham FC at a time when they were considered to be in the lower leagues.

Controversies, conspiracies surrounding Al-Fayed

Simultaneously, Al-Fayed faced several controversies, including a public fight for British citizenship. In 1994, he accused British lawmakers of accepting money from him in exchange for asking questions in Parliament. After the deaths of his son and Princess Diana in 1997, Al-Fayed accused the queen's husband, Prince Phillip, of murdering them, despite inquiries finding otherwise. He also had a contentious relationship with the royal family, referring to them as a "Dracula family" during the inquest into Diana's death in 2008.

Harrods and Fulham FC: Al-Fayed's legacy

Al-Fayed's acquisition of the House of Fraser group, including Harrods, saw him compete with British tycoon Roland "Tiny" Rowland. He often compared Harrods to one of the world's ancient wonders. As owner of Fulham FC, Al-Fayed's investments helped the team rise from obscurity to the Premier League and a major European final. In 2010, he sold Harrods to the Qatari royal family for a reported $2.25 billion.

High-profile Diana-Dodi death

According to reports, after Princess Diana divorced Prince Charles, she began dating Dodi in the summer of 1997. The couple was allegedly killed in Paris when their Mercedes, driven at high speeds by a driver who had been drinking, collided with a concrete pillar in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel. Later, Al-Fayed spent millions of dollars fighting for an inquest into the royal family. However, the jury determined that they were unlawfully killed as a result of their chauffeur's driving.

