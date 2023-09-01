Donald Trump's trial in Georgia case to be live-streamed

Written by Prateek Talukdar September 01, 2023 | 02:04 pm 2 min read

Former United States (US) President Donald Trump's trial in Georgia's Fulton County will be televised and live-streamed

Former United States (US) President Donald Trump's trial in the Georgia election fraud case at Fulton County will be televised and live-streamed, Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee said on Thursday (local time). The court will operate a YouTube stream of all related hearings and trials, while pool coverage for television, radio, and still photography has also been permitted. This marks the first time that cameras will capture full proceedings in one of Trump's criminal cases.

Why does this story matter?

The case pertains to Trump allegedly attempting to overturn his defeat in the 2020 presidential elections in Georgia, which saw his supporters rioting at the US Capitol as lawmakers certified the victory of President Joe Biden. He has been indicted in four cases since April amid his campaign for the 2024 presidential elections as a Republican nominee. Trump has pleaded not guilty and termed it a conspiracy by the ruling Democrats to eliminate him from the presidential race.

Trump, aides face 13 felony counts in Georgia

A trial date has yet to be set. Notably, cameras are allowed in Georgia courtrooms provided they don't affect the proceedings. In contrast to Georgia, cameras are typically not allowed in New York courtrooms or the federal court. Trump is charged in two federal cases and another case in New York. In the Georgia case, Trump and 18 of his co-defendants face 13 felony counts for allegedly being a part of a "criminal enterprise" operating in Georgia and other states.

Conspiracy to remain in power, voter fraud

The indictment in the Georgia case states that Trump and his aides tampered with voting machines in one Georgia county and stole data. They allegedly pressured Georgia's Republican secretary of state to find the required votes to keep him in power and made bogus claims of voter fraud. They also allegedly tried to persuade Georgia lawmakers to ignore the voters' will and appoint new electoral college electors favorable to Trump.

Other cases against Trump

In New York, Trump faces charges for allegedly falsifying business records to cover up paying $130,000 as hush money to former pornstar Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential elections to hide his sexual encounter with her. In a federal case, he is charged with mishandling classified documents on nuclear capabilities that he took with him after leaving the White House.

