Indian-American enters US presidential race, calls himself 'pure blood' candidate

World

Indian-American enters US presidential race, calls himself 'pure blood' candidate

Written by Snehadri Sarkar July 28, 2023 | 02:27 pm 2 min read

Who is Hirsh Vardhan Singh? Indian-American who recently entered US presidential race

Indian-American politician Hirsh Vardhan Singh has announced his bid to seek the Republican nomination for the highly anticipated United States (US) presidential election in 2024. A lifelong Republican, the 38-year-old also claimed in his announcement video that he is the only "pure-blood candidate" running for the Oval Office as he never gave in to the COVID-19 vaccinations.

Details on Singh's US presidential bid

Singh, who describes himself as an "America First constitutional carry and pro-life conservative," emphasized his alleged role in restoring the "conservative wing of New Jersey's Republican Party starting in 2017" in the video. Furthermore, he took a firm stance against schools endangering children and claimed, "There is an all-out attack on American family values, parental rights, and the marketplace of ideas and open debate."

Trump was undoubtedly greatest president of my lifetime: Singh

While advocating his support for former President Donald Trump, Singh claimed that the US needs more Republicans like him. He also stated that he has been a supporter of the Make America Great Again (MAGA) campaign since day one. "President Trump was undoubtedly the greatest president of my lifetime and had my support as...MAGA Republican since day one. America needs more," he added.

Singh attacks pharma, tech giants

Lastly, the Republican spoke about the alleged corruption of big tech and pharmaceutical companies, calling out tech giants' attempts to establish monopolies in America's economic engine. He also criticized big pharmaceutical companies for collaborating with the government to promote experimental vaccines and tech giants for the moderation of political views and infringement on privacy.

You can watch Singh's announcement video here

All you need to know about Singh

The 38-year-old politician was born in Atlantic City, New Jersey, while his parents were Indian immigrants, according to Everybody Wiki. Singh secured his bachelor's degree in engineering in 2009 from the New Jersey Institute of Technology. After completing engineering, he helped his father run their family business that specializes in missile defense, aviation security, and satellite navigation, as per Wiki Biography.

Share this timeline