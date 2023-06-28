Auto

World's first flying car gets green light from US regulators

Written by Dwaipayan Roy June 28, 2023 | 01:15 pm 2 min read

Bookings for Alef Model A are open (Photo credit: Alef Aeronautics)

Cars driving on roads and then flying to skip traffic may soon become a reality in the US. Model A, a flying car designed by Alef Aeronautics, has bagged special airworthiness certification from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). This makes it the first vehicle of its kind to receive such permission. Note, bookings for the four-wheeler started in October last year.

The vehicle has wings integrated in the body

Designed by celebrity designer Hirash Razaghi (designer of Bugatti and Jaguar models), Alef Model A bears a retro-futuristic appearance. It has a carbon fiber body with integrated wings, gull-wing doors, a sloping roofline, covered wheel wells, stylish rims, swept-back vertically-positioned headlights, and a massive bonnet with indents. The four-wheeler can take off in the air vertically and fly forward until reaching the desired destination.

How does Model A move?

On switching from ground to flying mode, the cockpit comprising one or two seats tilts 90 degrees forward. This gives the appearance of the Model A flying on its side, with the wheels facing backward. The wings have been structured in such a way, that the wind flows through the body. This structure is similar to the stable design of the two-wing biplanes.

Get a 180-degree view in the sky

The Alef Model A can fly in any direction, be it forward, backward, up, down, left, or right. Want to bypass obstacles? Simply fly over them. Passengers can also experience a 180-degree plus view of their surroundings while in the air.

What about its performance?

The Alef Model A flying car draws power from an electric powertrain, featuring eight motors and an all-wheel-drive system. It packs an obstacle detection system and a full-vehicle parachute. The four-wheeler promises a driving range of 321.8km on a single charge and a flight range of 177km. A hydrogen-backed version with an extended flight and driving range may be offered later.

Alef Model A: Pricing and availability

Pre-orders for the Alef Model A have commenced and it carries a price tag of $299,999 (around Rs. 2.46 crore) in the US. It will head to production by the end of 2025, and deliveries should begin soon after it.

