Limited-run Hummer Omega Edition breaks cover: Check top features

General Motors has taken the wraps off the limited-edition version of the Hummer EV called the Omega Edition for the global markets, with a starting price tag of $139,995 (approximately Rs. 1.14 crore). The EV is available in both SUV and Pickup avatars. The special model gets an exclusive Neptune Blue Matte paint scheme, along with a host of interior and exterior changes.

Why does this story matter?

First marketed in 1992 as a civilian version of the M998 Humvee model, the Hummer went on to become a popular offering for General Motors across the globe.

The first two Hummer H1s to be sold were purchased by Arnold Schwarzenegger.

However, with the 2008 economic crisis and a general shift toward green mobility solutions, the vehicle has now returned in an EV avatar.

The four-wheeler features Transparent Sky Panels and exclusive 18-inch wheels

To differentiate from the standard model, the limited-edition Hummer EV Omega Edition is covered in an exclusive Neptune Blue Matte paint scheme. It features the Extreme Off-Road package with black-colored exterior badges, removable Transparent Sky Panels, and exclusive 18-inch gloss-black beadlock-capable wheels with a Carbon Flash trim ring. Black Beadlock-mounted spare wheel with Neptune Blue Matte spare tire cover graces the rear end.

It has high-lux carpet flooring insert and Kicker audio system

On the inside, the Hummer EV Omega Edition retains the spacious five-seater cabin from the standard model. It features an exclusive high-lux carpet flooring insert and a MultiPro tailgate audio speaker system by Kicker, along with a multifunctional steering wheel, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 13.4-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags.

It is backed by multiple electric powertrain options

The Hummer EV Omega Edition is offered with either a dual- or triple-electric motor setup that is linked to GM's 800V Ultium battery pack. The EV promises to deliver a range of over 482km on a charge. It can sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.5 seconds.

Hummer EV Omega Edition: Pricing and availability

In the US market, potential buyers can get their hands on the limited-edition Hummer EV Omega Edition by paying a hefty price tag of $139,995 (approximately Rs. 1.14 crore) for the SUV version and $149,995 (roughly Rs. 1.22 crore) for the Pickup variant. Deliveries are slated to start in early 2024. It will be showcased at an event at the Hummer House in Miami.