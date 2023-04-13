Auto

Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio 100th Anniversary models revealed

Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio 100th Anniversary models revealed

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 13, 2023, 07:34 pm 2 min read

Both cars are equipped with adaptive LED headlights (Photo credit: Alfa Romeo)

To celebrate its centennial, Italian carmaker Alfa Romeo has unveiled the 100th Anniversary models of the Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio for the global market. The production of the special edition sedan and SUV will be limited to just 100 units each. Both high-performance cars draw power from the same 2.9-liter, twin-turbocharged, V6 engine that churns out a maximum power of 505hp.

Why does this story matter?

Known for its rich racing heritage, Alfa Romeo creates some of the most luxurious yet sporty models. The brand is now a subsidiary of the Italian-American conglomerate Stellantis.

To commemorate its 100th anniversary, the company has introduced special edition models of its popular cars, Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio.

Both the sedan and SUV are based on their respective 2024 versions.

Both cars get gold-colored celebratory badges and blacked-out alloy wheels

Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio's 100th Anniversary models feature the signature "Trilobo" grille and special gold-colored celebratory badges on the fenders. Both the sedan and SUV get adaptive LED headlights, long and muscular hoods, wrap-around LED taillights, and blacked-out designer alloy wheels. The special edition vehicles are available in either Rosso Etna (red), Verde Montreal (green), or Nero Vulcano (black) paint schemes.

The vehicles feature an embroidered "100" logo on the dashboard.

On the inside, both Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio's 100th Anniversary models get premium leather upholstery with gold-colored stitching and an embroidered "100" logo on the dashboard. The cars have ventilated front seats, a wireless charger, multi-zone climate control, an air purifier, a multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. Multiple airbags ensure passengers' safety.

They are offered with the same 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged, V6 engine

Both Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio's 100th Anniversary models are fueled by the same 2.9-liter, twin-turbocharged, V6 engine that puts out a maximum power of 505hp and a peak torque of 600Nm. Transmission duties on both cars are taken care of by an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

How much will the special edition vehicles cost?

While the pricing details of Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio's 100th Anniversary models are yet to be disclosed. Alfa Romeo is expected to begin accepting orders for the special cars in the coming months. The company is planning to make the vehicles available to its potential customers from the third quarter of 2023. They are expected to carry a premium over the standard variants.