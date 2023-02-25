2023 Tata Harrier goes official in India: Check top features
Homegrown SUV specialist Tata Motors has launched the 2023 iteration of the Harrier in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated version of the popular vehicle now features a minor redesign, a host of ADAS functions for added safety, and a BS6 Phase 2-compliant 2.0-liter "Kryotec" diesel engine. Let's take a look at its top features.
Why does this story matter?
- Since its arrival in 2018, the Harrier became one of the most important models for Tata Motors' second innings in the Indian market.
- It was the first offering by the brand to be underpinned by the OmegaArc platform, which is a modified version of Land Rover's 'JLR D8' architecture.
- The company has now added ADAS functions in the MY-2023 update to increase its appeal.
The 2023 Harrier flaunts a modern coupe-SUV design language
The 2023 Tata Harrier retains the coupe-SUV design language from the outgoing model. It flaunts a lengthy muscular hood, bumper-mounted projector headlights, split-style DRLs, a blacked-out grille, a wide air dam, a sloping roofline, ORVMs, roof rails, silvered skid plates, and 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Sleek wrap-around LED taillamps, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a shark-fin antenna are available at the rear end.
A safety net of ADAS functions
The 2023 Tata Harrier now gets a plethora of ADAS functions to ensure the safety of the passengers. The SUV features forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, high-beam assist, lane departure warning, blind spot detection, lane change alert, and door open alert. Rear cross traffic alert and rear collision warning are also a part of the advanced safety kit.
The SUV features a signature Oak Brown faux wood dashboard
On the inside, the 2023 Tata Harrier retains the spacious five-seater cabin of the outgoing model. It features a signature Oak Brown faux wood dashboard, premium leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, blue-colored ambient lighting, a wireless charger, automatic climate control, a digital instrument cluster, and a 10.25-inch free-standing infotainment console. Passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags.
It is backed by a 2.0-liter "Kryotec" diesel engine
The 2023 Tata Harrier is powered by a BS6 Phase 2-compliant 2.0-liter "Kryotec," turbocharged diesel engine that produces a maximum power of 178hp and a peak torque of 350Nm. The mill is linked to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox.