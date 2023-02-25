Auto

2023 Tata Harrier goes official in India: Check top features

2023 Tata Harrier goes official in India: Check top features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Feb 25, 2023, 01:37 pm 2 min read

2023 Tata Harrier rolls on 18-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Homegrown SUV specialist Tata Motors has launched the 2023 iteration of the Harrier in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated version of the popular vehicle now features a minor redesign, a host of ADAS functions for added safety, and a BS6 Phase 2-compliant 2.0-liter "Kryotec" diesel engine. Let's take a look at its top features.

Why does this story matter?

Since its arrival in 2018, the Harrier became one of the most important models for Tata Motors' second innings in the Indian market.

It was the first offering by the brand to be underpinned by the OmegaArc platform, which is a modified version of Land Rover's 'JLR D8' architecture.

The company has now added ADAS functions in the MY-2023 update to increase its appeal.

The 2023 Harrier flaunts a modern coupe-SUV design language

The 2023 Tata Harrier retains the coupe-SUV design language from the outgoing model. It flaunts a lengthy muscular hood, bumper-mounted projector headlights, split-style DRLs, a blacked-out grille, a wide air dam, a sloping roofline, ORVMs, roof rails, silvered skid plates, and 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Sleek wrap-around LED taillamps, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a shark-fin antenna are available at the rear end.

A safety net of ADAS functions

The 2023 Tata Harrier now gets a plethora of ADAS functions to ensure the safety of the passengers. The SUV features forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, high-beam assist, lane departure warning, blind spot detection, lane change alert, and door open alert. Rear cross traffic alert and rear collision warning are also a part of the advanced safety kit.

The SUV features a signature Oak Brown faux wood dashboard

On the inside, the 2023 Tata Harrier retains the spacious five-seater cabin of the outgoing model. It features a signature Oak Brown faux wood dashboard, premium leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, blue-colored ambient lighting, a wireless charger, automatic climate control, a digital instrument cluster, and a 10.25-inch free-standing infotainment console. Passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags.

It is backed by a 2.0-liter "Kryotec" diesel engine

The 2023 Tata Harrier is powered by a BS6 Phase 2-compliant 2.0-liter "Kryotec," turbocharged diesel engine that produces a maximum power of 178hp and a peak torque of 350Nm. The mill is linked to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox.