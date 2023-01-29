Auto

Deliveries of the Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid start in India

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 29, 2023, 05:45 pm 2 min read

Toyota Innova Hycross flaunts a panoramic sunroof with integrated mood lighting (Photo credit: Toyota)

Japanese automaker Toyota has delivered the first unit of its Innova Hycross MPV's hybrid variant in India. The capable people mover was delivered to a man named Nilansh Desai, who also shared the first drive video of his vehicle. Notably, just after a month following its launch on our shores, the four-wheeler has an estimated waiting period of close to a year.

Why does this story matter?

With electrification taking top priority in recent years, the demand for Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) and Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) has been on the rise in India.

To benefit from the trend, Toyota introduced the Innova Hycross on our shores with a mild-hybrid as well as a strong-hybrid powertrain.

The MPV has become quite popular amongst people looking for a premium yet simple vehicle.

The MPV flaunts silvered skid plates and designer alloy wheels

Toyota Innova Hycross has a typical MPV silhouette and flaunts a lengthy clamshell bonnet, sweptback LED headlights with DRLs, a large chrome-surrounded grille, silvered skid plates, and a raked windscreen. On the sides, the MPV is flanked by ORVMs, chromed window lines, flared wheel arches, and 18-inch designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and a roof-mounted spoiler are available at the rear end.

It is offered with two capable powertrains

The Toyota Innova Hycross draws power from a first-in-segment 2.0-liter, TNGA petrol-hybrid setup linked to an e-CVT gearbox or a 2.0-liter, inline-four, TNGA petrol engine with a "Direct Shift" CVT gearbox. The former churns out 186hp/187Nm, while the latter produces 174hp/197Nm.

The car features segment-first powered Ottoman seats

Inside, the Innova Hycross has a spacious seven/eight-seater cabin and features a dual-tone dashboard, premium leather upholstery, panoramic sunroof with integrated mood lighting, segment-first powered Ottoman seats for the middle row, multi-zone climate control, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The MPV houses a semi-digital instrument cluster and a floating-type 10.1-inch infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags, ESC, and multiple ADAS functions.

Toyota Innova Hycross: Pricing

The Toyota Innova Hycross can be yours at Rs. 18.3 lakh for the base G 7STR variant and Rs. 28.97 lakh for the range-topping ZX(O) Hybrid trim level (all prices, ex-showroom) in India. The MPV can be booked online or via the brand's dealerships.

