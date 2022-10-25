Auto

Toyota Innova Hycross MPV previewed in a teaser: Check design

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Oct 25, 2022, 12:49 pm 2 min read

Toyota Innova Hycross will be unveiled in November (Photo credit: Toyota)

Toyota will unveil its Innova Hycross MPV in the global markets next month. In the latest development, the brand has released a teaser image of the upcoming car, highlighting key design details. The picture suggests that it will sport a large hexagonal grille, swept-back headlights, and a sculpted hood, among other highlights. It will be offered with a choice of petrol-hybrid powertrains.

The Hycross version of the Toyota Innova MPV will be the first to be built on a monocoque architecture and get a front-wheel-drive layout.

It will have larger dimensions, better equipment, and more engine options in comparison to the current model.

The car will also be rebadged for Maruti Suzuki and shall be retailed via its NEXA dealerships.

Exteriors The car will have alloy wheels and LED taillamps

Toyota Innova Hycross will flaunt a muscular bonnet, an upright hexagonal grille, wide headlamps with L-shaped inserts, and a bumper with triangular housings for the fog lights. It will be flanked by ORVMs, B-pillars, and 10-spoke alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights will be available on the rear. As for the dimensions, it will be around 4,700mm long and shall have a wheelbase of 2,850mm.

Information Two powertrain choices will be available

Toyota Innova Hycross will be underpinned by the TNGA-C platform. It will be offered with a 2.0-liter petrol-hybrid engine linked to an e-CVT gearbox, and another 2.0-liter petrol mill with strong hybrid technology.

Interiors The MPV will get a sunroof and 360-degree-view camera

Toyota Innova Hycross is expected to have a spacious cabin with a sunroof, captain's chairs with an 'ottoman function' in the second row, wireless charging, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will house a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity features. The safety of the passengers will be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and a 360-degree-view camera.

Information Toyota Innova Hycross: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Toyota Innova Hycross in India will be disclosed in early-2023. It should cost more than the Innova Crysta which starts at Rs. 18.09 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).