Toyota Innova Hycross MPV previewed in a teaser: Check design
Toyota will unveil its Innova Hycross MPV in the global markets next month. In the latest development, the brand has released a teaser image of the upcoming car, highlighting key design details. The picture suggests that it will sport a large hexagonal grille, swept-back headlights, and a sculpted hood, among other highlights. It will be offered with a choice of petrol-hybrid powertrains.
- The Hycross version of the Toyota Innova MPV will be the first to be built on a monocoque architecture and get a front-wheel-drive layout.
- It will have larger dimensions, better equipment, and more engine options in comparison to the current model.
- The car will also be rebadged for Maruti Suzuki and shall be retailed via its NEXA dealerships.
Toyota Innova Hycross will flaunt a muscular bonnet, an upright hexagonal grille, wide headlamps with L-shaped inserts, and a bumper with triangular housings for the fog lights. It will be flanked by ORVMs, B-pillars, and 10-spoke alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights will be available on the rear. As for the dimensions, it will be around 4,700mm long and shall have a wheelbase of 2,850mm.
Toyota Innova Hycross will be underpinned by the TNGA-C platform. It will be offered with a 2.0-liter petrol-hybrid engine linked to an e-CVT gearbox, and another 2.0-liter petrol mill with strong hybrid technology.
Toyota Innova Hycross is expected to have a spacious cabin with a sunroof, captain's chairs with an 'ottoman function' in the second row, wireless charging, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will house a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity features. The safety of the passengers will be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and a 360-degree-view camera.
The pricing and availability details of the Toyota Innova Hycross in India will be disclosed in early-2023. It should cost more than the Innova Crysta which starts at Rs. 18.09 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).