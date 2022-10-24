Auto

Ola S1 Air v/s TVS iQube: Which one to buy?

Ola S1 Air v/s TVS iQube: Which one to buy?

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 24, 2022, 05:15 am 3 min read

Both scooters have a range of up to 100km per charge

Ola Electric has launched its most affordable offering to date, the S1 Air, in India, at an introductory price of Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom). The scooter retains the design of its siblings and features black cladding on the lower body to give it a dual-tone finish. It goes up against the TVS iQube at a similar price bracket. But which one should you buy?

Context Why does this story matter?

The electric two-wheeler segment has been heating up in recent years.

Capable offerings from automakers such as Ola Electric and TVS Motor Company have been introduced under the Rs. 1 lakh mark in recent months, increasing the reach of EVs among potential buyers.

With the S1 Air's launch, the competition has reached a new level, pushing the boundaries of affordable electric mobility solutions.

Design Ola S1 Air is visually more appealing

Ola S1 Air has a smiley-shaped dual-pod LED headlight, a flat footboard with a rubberized mat, a flat-type seat, a sleek LED taillamp, black cladding on the lower body, 12-inch steel wheels, and a 7.0-inch TFT touchscreen instrument cluster. TVS iQube has an apron-mounted LED headlamp, a flat seat, an LED taillight, a 5.0-inch TFT instrument cluster with SmartXonnect system, and 12-inch alloy wheels.

Performance S1 Air has a more powerful motor

Ola S1 Air is backed by a 4.5kW hub-mounted electric motor linked to a 2.5kWh battery pack. The EV sprints from 0-40km/h in 4.3 seconds. TVS iQube is offered with a 4.4kW hub-mounted electric motor paired with a 3.04kWh battery pack. It does the 0-40km/h sprint in just 4.2 seconds. Both scooters have a claimed range of 100km on a single charge.

Safety TVS iQube is equipped with a front disc brake

For rider safety, the S1 Air is equipped with drum brakes on both wheels, while the iQube gets a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear. Both EVs have a combined braking system (CBS). Suspension duties are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front and dual shock absorbers on the rear end of both scooters.

Our verdict Which one is better?

In India, the Ola S1 Air has been launched at an introductory price of Rs. 79,999, while the TVS iQube is priced at Rs. 99,130 with Fame II subsidy (all prices, ex-showroom). The iQube has a traditional scooter look and a wider service reach. However, our vote goes in favor of the S1 Air for its refreshing appearance and better value-for-money proposition.