Ola Electric re-opens bookings for S1 electric scooter

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Oct 05, 2021, 05:53 pm

Ola S1 up for bookings again

Ola Electric has resumed the bookings for its S1 electric scooter, which had debuted in August this year. The company has started accepting bookings against a token amount of Rs. 499. Customers can reserve the two-wheeler via the brand's website or app. Deliveries of the e-scooter will begin later this month while the next purchase window will open again in November.

Twitter Post

Here's the official announcement

If you’re wondering what to do with your phone right now, just to let you know reservations for the revolutionary Ola Scooter are open! 😎

And at just ₹499 on https://t.co/5SIc3JyPqm 🛵

I mean, what a revolutionary way to pass time, no? 😉 pic.twitter.com/keJ0Z2orCZ — Ola Electric (@OlaElectric) October 4, 2021

Design

It sports a Bluetooth-enabled 7.0-inch touchscreen

Ola S1 has a kerb weight of 121kg

The Ola S1 sits on a tubular frame and features a simple profile with an indicator-mounted front apron, a smiley-shaped headlight, a flat seat with a pillion grab rail, and a flat footboard. It also houses an all-LED setup for lighting and a 7.0-inch touchscreen instrument console with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. The scooter is offered in 10 attractive color options.

Information

It offers a range of up to 181km

Ola S1 packs a 3.9kWh battery and an 8.5kW electric motor. The standard variant has a top-speed of 90km/h and a range of 121km. The Pro model delivers a range and top-speed of 181km and 115km/h, respectively.

Safety

Combined braking system ensures safety

For the rider's safety, the Ola S1 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with combined braking system and cruise control for improved handling on the road. The suspension duties on the e-vehicle are taken care of by a single fork on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Ola S1: Pricing and availability

The Ola S1 carries a price-tag of Rs. 1 lakh for the base model while the S1 Pro costs Rs. 1.3 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). Its bookings are currently open and deliveries will start later this month.