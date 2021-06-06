2021 Yamaha XMAX maxi-style scooter revealed for the Japanese market

Yamaha reveals 2021 XMAX scooter in Japan

Japanese automaker Yamaha has revealed the 2021 iteration of its XMAX maxi-scooter in its home country. It will be up for grabs there from July 28. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a sharp design and comes with a semi-digital instrument cluster as well as full-LED lighting. It draws power from a 249cc single-cylinder engine. Here are more details.

The scooter comes in four colors

The 2021 Yamaha XMAX has a headlight-mounted front apron with a tall windscreen, a stepped-up single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, 12V DC charging sockets, and an XMAX badge. The scooter packs a semi-digital instrument cluster, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on designer wheels. It is offered in four shades: Matte Blue, Gray, Matte Dark Gray, and Matt Gray.

It is fueled by a 23hp, 249cc engine

The 2021 Yamaha XMAX draws power from a 249cc single-cylinder, water-cooled SOHC engine that churns out a maximum power of 23.1hp at 7,000rpm and a peak torque of 24Nm at 5,500rpm. The mill is linked to a CVT gearbox.

It has telescopic front forks

For the safety of the rider, the 2021 Yamaha XMAX is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with ABS and a traction control system for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the maxi-scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a unit swing suspension on the rear end.

2021 Yamaha XMAX: Pricing and availability

In Japan, the 2021 Yamaha XMAX costs ¥654,500 (roughly Rs. 4.37 lakh) and will be available there from July 28. Yamaha aims to sell 1,300 units of the maxi-style scooter annually in the country.