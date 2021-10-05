Volkswagen Polo and Vento Matte Edition launched in India

German automaker Volkswagen has launched the Matte Edition of its Polo and Vento cars in India. Their deliveries have also started. The two vehicles sport a matte gray paintwork but share their design and interiors with the standard models. Under the hood, they run on a 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder, TSI turbo-petrol engine that generates 109hp of power. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The cars have alloy wheels and a sculpted bonnet

The Volkswagen Polo and Vento Matte Edition flaunt a Carbon Steel Matte Gray finish on the roof and bumpers, while the ORVMs and door handles are finished in gloss black. They have a sculpted hood, a honeycomb mesh grille, a wide air vent, narrow headlights, wrap-around taillamps, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, the cars have a wheelbase of 2,470mm and 2,553mm, respectively.

Information

They run on a 109hp, 1.0-liter engine

The Volkswagen Polo and Vento Matte Edition are powered by a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder, TSI turbo-petrol engine that generates 109hp of power and a peak torque of 175Nm. The motor is mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties.

Interiors

The vehicles get checkered upholstery and multiple airbags

The Volkswagen Polo and Vento Matte Edition have a blacked-out 5-seater cabin, featuring checkered upholstery, auto climate control, key-less entry, a USB charger, and a power steering wheel with cruise control. They house a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and electronic stability control ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information

Volkswagen Polo and Vento Matte Edition: Pricing

In India, the Volkswagen Polo Matte Edition is priced at Rs. 9.99 lakh, the Vento Matte Edition Highline AT carries a price-tag of Rs. 11.94 lakh, and the Vento Matte Edition Highline Plus AT sports a price-figure of Rs. 13.34 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).