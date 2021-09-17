2021 Kia Carnival debuts in India at Rs. 25 lakh

Kia Motors announces 2021 Carnival MPV in India

Kia Motors has introduced the 2021 iteration of its Carnival MPV in India with a starting price-tag of Rs. 24.95 lakh. The car is now offered in four variants, namely, Limousine+, Limousine, Prestige, and Premium, and comes with a bunch of premium features. It is powered by the same 2.2-liter diesel engine which is seen on the outgoing model. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

It sports a 'Tiger Nose' grille and 18-inch wheels

The 2021 Kia Carnival features a sculpted bonnet, the new brand logo, a chrome accented 'Tiger Nose' grille, a wide black air dam, and LED headlights as well as fog lights. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 18-inch crystal-cut alloy wheels. A shark fin antenna, a roof-mounted spoiler, and wrap-around taillights are available on the rear.

Information

A 197hp engine fuels the MPV

The 2021 Kia Carnival draws power from a 2.2-liter diesel motor that generates 197.2hp of power and 440Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors

The vehicle provides entertainment system for rear passengers as well

The 2021 Kia Carnival offers a premium 7/8/9-seater cabin with a 10-way powered driver's seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an air purifier, and a sunroof. It also houses an 8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a 10.1-inch rear entertainment system, and an 8.0-inch infotainment console with OTA updates and UVO support system. Six airbags and a rear-view camera are provided for safety.

Information

How much does it cost?

The new Kia Carnival carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 24.95 lakh for the base-end Premium (7-seater) model and goes up to Rs. 33.99 lakh for the top-spec Limousine+ (7-seater) variant (both prices, ex-showroom).