7-seater Jeep Commander SUV unveiled; India launch in 2022

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 27, 2021, 01:40 pm

Jeep Commander, with a 3-row cabin, goes official

Jeep's latest 3-row SUV, the Commander, has made its official debut. It will go on sale in Brazil in the coming months and will be launched in India as Jeep Meridian in mid-2022. The Commander shares its styling cues with the Grand Cherokee L and Compass models. It has an aggressive look, a new-age cabin, and is offered with two engine options. Here's more.

Exteriors

It has a wheelbase of 2,794mm

Jeep Commander is 1,682mm high

The Jeep Commander features a muscular body with a sculpted bonnet, a 7-box grille, a blacked-out air dam, sleek LED headlamps, silver skid plates, and wrap-around LED taillamps. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer wheels. Dimensions-wise, the vehicle is 4,769mm long, 1,859mm wide, and has a wheelbase of 2,794mm.

Information

There are two engine choices on offer

The Jeep Commander is offered with a 2.0-liter Multijet diesel motor that makes 170hp/380Nm and a 1.3-liter turbo-petrol mill that generates 185hp/270Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed and a 9-speed automatic gearbox. The India-specific variant (Meridian) will likely get a mild-hybrid powertrain.

Interiors

The car houses a 10.1-inch infotainment system

Jeep Commander also has Alexa virtual assistant

The Jeep Commander offers a 7-seater cabin with leather seats, 'Jeep 1941' badging on the front center armrest, a wireless smartphone charger, and a panoramic sunroof. It also packs a Harman Kardon sound system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument console, and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There are seven airbags for the safety of the passengers.

Information

Jeep Commander: Availability

The Jeep Commander will first go on sale in Brazil, followed by a launch in India in mid-2022. In India, it will carry a hefty premium over the 5-seater Compass SUV, which costs Rs. 17.19 lakh (ex-showroom).