Audi's Skysphere is a concept EV that can change shape

Audi Skysphere concept is a two-in-one model

Audi has showcased the first of the three concept cars it plans to unveil in the coming months. The latest concept is an all-electric Audi Skysphere which uses telescoping structural elements to transform from an autonomous grand tourer to a shorter driver-centric sports car. It also boasts a minimalist but futuristic cabin and has a claimed range of 499km per charge. Here's our roundup.

The car can shorten its wheelbase by 249mm

Audi Skysphere features a head-turning look with a closed grille, sleek headlights, luggage space with glass covering, and full-width lighting on the back. It also gets some active aerodynamic elements on the front and rear that open in Sport mode. The wheelbase and height of the grand tourer can also be shortened by 249mm and 10mm, respectively, to convert it into a sports roadster.

An 80kWh battery powers the four-wheeler

The Audi Skysphere packs a 623hp electric motor and an 80kWh battery which delivers a range of 499km per charge based on the WLTP cycle. The powertrain generates a peak torque of 749.4Nm and allows the car to sprint from 0-100km/h in four seconds.

Inside, there is a full dashboard screen

The Audi Skysphere offers a 2-seater cabin that draws inspiration from the Art Deco architecture. There is a massive screen that covers the entire length of the dashboard and a flat-bottom steering wheel. The dashboard display can split and recede or move closer to the driver, depending on the driving mode. The car also has Level 4 autonomous driving capability.

Audi Skysphere: Availability

Audi Skysphere is unlikely to be offered in production form. However, certain aspects of it can appear in future Audi EVs. The automaker is also working on two more concept models, called the Grandsphere and Urbansphere that will be revealed in the coming months.