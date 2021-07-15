Aston Martin Valhalla supercar, with 937hp V8 engine, unveiled

Aston Martin has revealed the production version of its AM-RB 003 supercar, called the Valhalla. It will be up for grabs in late-2023. As for the highlights, the premium vehicle has a stunning design and a luxurious cabin with lots of tech features. It is fueled by a 937hp, hybrid V8 powertrain and can clock a top-speed of 330km/h. Here are more details.

The car has eye-shaped headlamps and a large rear wing

The Aston Martin Valhalla has a sloping roof with an air scoop at the top, a muscular bonnet, eye-shaped headlights, a wide air vent, and a prominent front splitter. It is flanked by ORVMs, dihedral doors, and designer wheels. A large wing, sleek taillights, and 'ASTON MARTIN' badging are available on the rear end. The vehicle tips the scales at around 1,550kg.

The vehicle will offer two seats and camera-based rear-view mirror

The interiors of the Aston Martin Valhalla are yet to be revealed but the supercar will have a 2-seater cabin, featuring a camera-based rear-view display and a touchscreen infotainment console. Multiple airbags, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and automated emergency braking will also be available.

It is fueled by a 937hp, hybrid V8 powertrain

Aston Martin Valhalla is fueled by a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8 engine linked to an 8-speed DCT gearbox and two electric motors that produce 201hp. The setup delivers a combined output of 937hp/1,000Nm and allows the car to clock a top-speed of 330km/h. It can also sprint from 0-100km/h in just 2.5 seconds. The vehicle has a targeted lap time of 6.5 minutes at Nürburgring.

Aston Martin Valhalla: Pricing and availability

In the US, the Aston Martin Valhalla is expected to carry a price-tag of around $800,000 (around Rs. 6 crore) and its deliveries will commence in the second half of 2023. However, no details regarding its pricing and availability in India are currently known.