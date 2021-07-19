Tata XPRES-T EV priced at Rs. 9.75 lakh; deliveries underway

Tata Motors launches XPRES-T EV car in India

As the first model under its XPRES brand aimed at fleet customers, Tata Motors has launched the XPRES-T EV compact sedan in India. Its deliveries have also commenced with the first batch being delivered to Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. in Kolkata. The vehicle is offered in two trims and the prices start at Rs. 9.75 lakh (ex-showroom). Here are more details.

The car has a gloss black grille and LED headlights

The Tata XPRES-T EV sports a sloping roofline, a glossy black tri-arrow-patterned grille with a charging socket, blue accents, swept-back projector LED headlights with DRLs, and a bumper with a wide air vent. It is flanked by electrically adjustable ORVMs, body-colored B-pillars, and 14-inch steel/alloy wheels. LED taillamps and a roof-mounted antenna are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

It has a range of up to 213km per charge

The Tata XPRES-T EV draws power from a 70V, 3-phase induction motor that makes 40hp/105Nm. Paired to a 16.5kWh battery pack, it delivers a range of 165km while with a 21.5kWh battery, it has a range of 213km on a single charge.

The vehicle offers auto climate control and dual front airbags

Tata XPRES-T EV has a spacious cabin with blue highlights, a 'state of charge' meter, a Harman audio system with Bluetooth connectivity, auto climate control, power windows, and a multifunctional flat-bottom steering wheel. The vehicle houses a high-resolution digital instrument cluster. The safety of the passengers is ensured by dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors.

Tata XPRES-T EV: Pricing and availability

In India, the Tata XPRES-T EV starts at Rs. 9.75 lakh for the XM+ model and goes up to Rs. 9.9 lakh for the XT+ variant (all prices, ex-showroom). Its bookings are open via select dealerships across the country.