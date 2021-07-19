Gemballa MARSIEN is a 750hp off-road-biased supercar

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jul 19, 2021, 12:11 pm

German tuning company Gemballa has unveiled its limited-run MARSIEN supercar which is based on the Porsche 911 Turbo S. Named after the French word for Martian, this off-road-biased vehicle has an imposing design and draws power from a Ruf-tuned 3.7-liter flat-six engine that makes 750hp of power. It also has a lavish cabin that can be customized as per the buyer's choice.

Design

The car has a rear wing and forged aluminium wheels

Gemballa MARSIEN has a carbon fiber body and sports a muscular bonnet with a huge scoop, a sporty front bumper, and oval-shaped headlights. It is flanked by ORVMs, air scoops, and forged aluminium wheels shod in Michelin All-Terrain tires. A large wing, a bespoke bumper with twin exhaust tips, a diffuser as well as a full-width taillight are available on the rear.

Interiors

The vehicle offers two seats and a 3-spoke steering wheel

Gemballa MARSIEN has a luxurious 2-seater cabin with leather or Alcantara upholstery, a carbon fiber center console that divides the driver and passenger areas, GT style door lashes, carbon fiber side sills, yellow accents, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. The car packs a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. Multiple airbags and adaptive cruise control ensure the passengers' safety.

Performance

It offers four drive modes

Gemballa MARSIEN is powered by a Euro 6-compliant, Ruf-tuned 3.7-liter, flat-six turbo-petrol engine that makes 750hp/930Nm. An optional 'second stage' upgrade boosts the output to 830hp. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 2.6 seconds and has a top-speed of 335km/h. A bespoke multi-link suspension with an anti-roll bar ensures better off-road performance. It also offers four drive modes: gravel, sand, mud, and snow.

Cost

Gemballa MARSIEN: Pricing and availability

The Gemballa MARSIEN is limited to 40 units and over 25 units have been spoken for. Buyers will likely be paying upwards of £600,000 (roughly Rs. 6.2 crore) after taxes considering the 911 Turbo S starts at £161,000 (around Rs. 1.6 crore) and the prices for converting it into a MARSIEN start at around £423,000 (roughly Rs. 4.3 crore).