Gemballa MARSIEN is a 750hp off-road-biased supercar
German tuning company Gemballa has unveiled its limited-run MARSIEN supercar which is based on the Porsche 911 Turbo S. Named after the French word for Martian, this off-road-biased vehicle has an imposing design and draws power from a Ruf-tuned 3.7-liter flat-six engine that makes 750hp of power. It also has a lavish cabin that can be customized as per the buyer's choice.
The car has a rear wing and forged aluminium wheels
Gemballa MARSIEN has a carbon fiber body and sports a muscular bonnet with a huge scoop, a sporty front bumper, and oval-shaped headlights. It is flanked by ORVMs, air scoops, and forged aluminium wheels shod in Michelin All-Terrain tires. A large wing, a bespoke bumper with twin exhaust tips, a diffuser as well as a full-width taillight are available on the rear.
The vehicle offers two seats and a 3-spoke steering wheel
Gemballa MARSIEN has a luxurious 2-seater cabin with leather or Alcantara upholstery, a carbon fiber center console that divides the driver and passenger areas, GT style door lashes, carbon fiber side sills, yellow accents, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. The car packs a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. Multiple airbags and adaptive cruise control ensure the passengers' safety.
It offers four drive modes
Gemballa MARSIEN is powered by a Euro 6-compliant, Ruf-tuned 3.7-liter, flat-six turbo-petrol engine that makes 750hp/930Nm. An optional 'second stage' upgrade boosts the output to 830hp. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 2.6 seconds and has a top-speed of 335km/h. A bespoke multi-link suspension with an anti-roll bar ensures better off-road performance. It also offers four drive modes: gravel, sand, mud, and snow.
Gemballa MARSIEN: Pricing and availability
The Gemballa MARSIEN is limited to 40 units and over 25 units have been spoken for. Buyers will likely be paying upwards of £600,000 (roughly Rs. 6.2 crore) after taxes considering the 911 Turbo S starts at £161,000 (around Rs. 1.6 crore) and the prices for converting it into a MARSIEN start at around £423,000 (roughly Rs. 4.3 crore).