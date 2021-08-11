Toyota Fortuner GR Sport, with a rear-wheel-drive, goes official
Japanese automaker Toyota has unveiled its Fortuner GR Sport model in Indonesia. Its debut in India seems unlikely. As for the highlights, the SUV sports Gazoo Racing branding and cosmetic updates both inside and out as compared to the standard model. Under the hood, it draws power from either a petrol or a turbo-diesel engine. Here are more details.
The car has a bumper spoiler and LED headlights
The Toyota Fortuner GR Sport has a sculpted hood, a large black grille, a bumper spoiler, and sleek LED headlights. On the sides, the car is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, sharp body lines, side steppers, GR stickers, and designer wheels. Wrap-around taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and a window wiper are available on the rear end of the vehicle.
It is available with two engine options
The Toyota Fortuner GR Sport is offered with a 2.7-liter, 4-cylinder, petrol engine that makes 161hp/242Nm and a 2.4-liter turbo-diesel mill that generates 147hp/400Nm. Both the motors are linked to a 6-speed automatic gearbox and a rear-wheel-drive system.
Seven seats and a head-up display are being offered
The Toyota Fortuner GR Sport has a spacious dual-tone 7-seater cabin with a head-up display, a center console that divides the driver and passenger areas, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. Multiple airbags, lane departure warning, and blind-spot detection ensure the safety of the passengers.
Toyota Fortuner GR Sport: Pricing
In Indonesia, the Toyota Fortuner GR Sport carries a price-tag of IDR 544.2 million (roughly Rs. 28.13 lakh) for the turbo-diesel variant and goes up to IDR 605.1 million (around Rs. 31.3 lakh) for the petrol model.