Toyota Fortuner GR Sport, with a rear-wheel-drive, goes official

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Aug 11, 2021, 12:20 am

Toyota Fortuner GR Sport unveiled in Indonesia

Japanese automaker Toyota has unveiled its Fortuner GR Sport model in Indonesia. Its debut in India seems unlikely. As for the highlights, the SUV sports Gazoo Racing branding and cosmetic updates both inside and out as compared to the standard model. Under the hood, it draws power from either a petrol or a turbo-diesel engine. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has a bumper spoiler and LED headlights

The Toyota Fortuner GR Sport has a sculpted hood, a large black grille, a bumper spoiler, and sleek LED headlights. On the sides, the car is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, sharp body lines, side steppers, GR stickers, and designer wheels. Wrap-around taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and a window wiper are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

It is available with two engine options

The Toyota Fortuner GR Sport is offered with a 2.7-liter, 4-cylinder, petrol engine that makes 161hp/242Nm and a 2.4-liter turbo-diesel mill that generates 147hp/400Nm. Both the motors are linked to a 6-speed automatic gearbox and a rear-wheel-drive system.

Interiors

Seven seats and a head-up display are being offered

The Toyota Fortuner GR Sport has a spacious dual-tone 7-seater cabin with a head-up display, a center console that divides the driver and passenger areas, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. Multiple airbags, lane departure warning, and blind-spot detection ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information

Toyota Fortuner GR Sport: Pricing

In Indonesia, the Toyota Fortuner GR Sport carries a price-tag of IDR 544.2 million (roughly Rs. 28.13 lakh) for the turbo-diesel variant and goes up to IDR 605.1 million (around Rs. 31.3 lakh) for the petrol model.