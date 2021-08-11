Deliveries of the BMW S 1000 R commence in India

BMW starts deliveries of its S 1000 R bike

BMW Motorrad has started deliveries of its S 1000 R naked roadster motorcycle in India. The first unit, painted in a Hockenheim Silver Metallic shade, was handed over to its owner, Thupten Yamphel. As for the highlights, the motorcycle has a sporty design and offers many electronic riding features. It is powered by a BS6-compliant, 999cc, inline-four, liquid-cooled engine. Here's our roundup.

Design

The bike is offered in three color options

The BMW S 1000 R has a muscular fuel tank, radiator shrouds, a belly pan, a single-piece seat, an upswept exhaust, and golden-colored front forks. The bike packs a full-LED lighting setup, a 6.5-inch TFT instrument console, and rides on designer blacked-out wheels. It is up for grabs in three shades: Hockenheim Silver Metallic, Racing Red, and Light White.

Information

It is fueled by a 165hp, 999cc engine

The BMW S 1000 R is powered by a BS6-compliant 999cc, inline-four, liquid-cooled engine that generates 165hp of maximum power at 11,000rpm and 114Nm of peak torque at 9,250rpm. The motor is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

There are disc brakes on both the wheels

The BMW S 1000 R is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with cornering ABS, wheelie control, engine brake control, and traction control. It also offers four riding modes: Rain, Dynamic, Road, and Dynamic Pro. Suspension duties are handled by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a central shock absorber on the rear end.

Information

BMW S 1000 R: Pricing

In India, the standard BMW S 1000 R costs Rs. 17.9 lakh, the Pro variant is priced at Rs. 19.75 lakh and the M Sport trim carries a price-figure of Rs. 22.5 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).