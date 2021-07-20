Yamaha FZ 25's MotoGP Edition launched at Rs. 1.37 lakh

Yamaha has launched the limited-run Monster Energy MotoGP Edition of its FZ 25 motorbike in India. As for the highlights, the motorcycle sports cosmetic changes such as Yamaha MotoGP branding and Monster Energy decals on the fuel tank shrouds and side panels. An ENEOS logo is also present on the fuel tank. However, the features and mechanical specifications remain unchanged. Here are more details.

The bike offers all-LED lighting and split-style seats

The Yamaha FZ 25 Monster Energy MotoGP Edition has a muscular fuel tank with extensions, split-style seats, a stubby exhaust, and a rear tire-hugger-mounted number plate holder. The bike packs an LCD instrument cluster, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on blacked-out alloy wheels. It has a fuel storage capacity of 14-liter and tips the scales at 153kg.

It runs on a 21hp, 249cc engine

The Yamaha FZ 25 Monster Energy MotoGP Edition draws power from a BS6-compliant 249cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The mill generates 20.5hp of maximum power at 8,000rpm and 20.1Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm.

There are disc brakes on both the wheels

In terms of safety equipment, the Yamaha FZ 25 Monster Energy MotoGP Edition is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a 7-step adjustable mono-cross unit on the rear end.

Yamaha FZ 25 Monster Energy MotoGP Edition: Pricing

In India, the Yamaha FZ 25 Monster Energy MotoGP Edition carries a price-figure of Rs. 1,36,800 (ex-showroom, Delhi). This version of the quarter-liter naked roadster bike has been introduced in limited numbers.