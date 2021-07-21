Limited-run KTM RC 8C track-only motorbike breaks cover

KTM reveals RC 8C track-specific motorcycle

Austrian automaker KTM has unveiled the RC 8C track-only motorbike. Its production is limited to just 100 units worldwide. As for the highlights, the hand-built middleweight motorcycle has an aggressive look and is available with several race-friendly features. Under the hood, it draws power from an 890 Duke R-sourced LC8c engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Here are more details.

The bike has aerodynamic winglets and a 5.0-inch TFT dashboard

The KTM RC 8C sports Kevlar-reinforced GRP bodywork and features a muscular fuel tank, a rider-only saddle, aerodynamic winglets, an upswept Akrapovic exhaust, clip-on handlebars, and rear-set footpegs. The bike packs a 5.0-inch TFT dashboard and a data logger with an integrated GPS facility. It rides on lightweight Dymag wheels wrapped in Pirelli SC1 tires and tips the scales at 140kg.

It is fueled by a 126hp, 889cc engine

The KTM RC 8C draws power from an 890 Duke R-sourced, 889cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 126hp and a peak torque of 101Nm.

There are disc brakes on both the wheels

To ensure the safety of the rider, the KTM RC 8C is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with BOSCH EMS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 43mm WP APEX PRO closed cartridge front forks and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

KTM RC 8C: Availability

The pricing details of the KTM RC 8C are yet to be revealed. However, the track-only middleweight bike will be limited to just 100 units and its pre-bookings will commence on July 22.