Xianglong JSX500i, with TVS Zeppelin Concept-inspired looks, debuts in China

Chinese automaker Xiangshuai Heavy Machinery has unveiled the Xianglong JSX500i motorcycle in its home country. As for the highlights, the bike looks similar to the TVS Zeppelin Concept showcased back in 2018, and comes with a digital instrument cluster. It draws power from a 471cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine, and clocks a top speed of 150km/h. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The bike has a hexagonal headlight and 17-inch alloy wheels

The Xianglong JSX500i has an aggressive design, featuring a muscular fuel tank with a storage capacity of 16 liters, a stepped-up single-piece seat, aluminium bracing on the front fender, high-set handlebars with arrowhead-shaped mirrors, and a side-mounted exhaust. The bike packs a hexagonal headlight with an LED DRL, a digital instrument cluster, and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels. It sports dual-tone paintwork as well.

Information

It runs on a 44hp, 471cc engine

The Xianglong JSX500i is powered by a 471cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that generates a maximum power of 44.18hp at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 41Nm at 6,500rpm. The bike has a top speed of 150km/h.

Safety

It has a mono-shock unit on the rear

In terms of safety equipment, the Xianglong JSX500i is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by inverted forks with preload adjustment on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Xianglong JSX500i: Availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Xianglong JSX500i in China are currently unavailable and expected to be announced soon. However, the vehicle is unlikely to make its debut in India.