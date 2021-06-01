Mash Six Hundred 650 motorcycle, with Euro 5-compliant engine, unveiled

French automaker Mash has unveiled its Six Hundred 650 middleweight motorcycle. It will not arrive in India. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has a Triumph Street Twin-inspired look and comes with a dual-pod instrument cluster as well as a full-LED lighting setup. It draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 644cc, single-cylinder engine. Here are more details.

The bike is available in two colors

Mash Six Hundred 650 has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a flat-type seat with a ribbed pattern, a lengthy chromed exhaust, a round headlight. The bike packs a twin-pod instrument console, a full-LED lighting setup, and rides on spoked wheels wrapped in dual-purpose tires. It weighs 182kg and is available in two shades: Irish Green and Night Blue.

It is fueled by a 39hp, 644cc engine

Mash Six Hundred 650 draws power from a 644cc, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 39.4hp at 6,000rpm and a peak torque of 50Nm at 4,500rpm. The mill is linked to a 5-speed gearbox.

It has 41mm gaitered telescopic front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the Mash Six Hundred 650 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 41mm gaitered telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers on the rear end.

Mash Six Hundred 650: Pricing and availability

In Europe, the Mash Six Hundred 650 carries a price-tag of €5,178 (roughly Rs. 4.6 lakh). However, the middleweight motorbike will not make its way to India as the brand has no presence here.