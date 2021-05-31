Lifan announces E4 electric scooter in the Italian market

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on May 31, 2021, 08:19 pm

Lifan E4 electric scooter launched in Italy

Chinese two-wheeler manufacturer Lifan has introduced a new E4 electric scooter in Italy with its main focus toward the young generation. It starts at €2,390 (roughly Rs. 2.1 lakh), and comes with a minimalist design and modern features like LED lights as well as digital interment clusters. The scooter is also offered with a 1,900W battery pack or a 4,750W unit. Here's our roundup.

Design

It tips the scales at 96kg

The Lifan E4 features a compact design with a flat-type, single-piece seat, a smoked visor, and a sliver luggage rack on the rear. It rides on 12-inch blacked-out alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, the vehicle has a seat height of 780mm and a kerb weight of 96kg. It also packs an LED headlight, LED taillight, and an LCD or TFT instrument console, depending on the variant.

Information

The two-wheeler is available with two battery choices

The Lifan E4 is available with two battery pack options: 1,900W and 4,750W. The former has a top-speed of 55km/h whereas the latter has a top-speed of 70km/h. On a single charge, the e-scooter delivers a range of up to 80km.

Safety

Disc brakes on both the wheels ensure rider's safety

For the safety of the rider, the Lifan E4 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. It also offers three riding modes: Eco, Dynamic, and Sport. Suspension duties on the e-scooter are taken care of by 33mm telescopic forks on the front side and hydraulic gas-charged dual shockers on the rear end.

Information

Lifan E4: Pricing

The Lifan E4 is priced starting at €2,390 (roughly Rs. 2.1 lakh) and goes up to €4,290 (approximately Rs. 3.80 lakh) for the top-spec model. It is unlikely to make its way to the Indian market.