2022 Indian Chief and FTR models to debut in August

Indian Motorcycles to launch five models in August

Three models from Indian Motorcycles' 2022 Chief line-up will be launched in India this August, according to Autocar. They include the Chief Dark Horse, Chief Bobber Dark Horse, and Super Chief Limited. The brand's most dynamically capable FTR range will also make a comeback here in BS6-compliant form with the arrival of the standard FTR 1200 and FTR 1200 S. Here are more details.

Design

The Chief models have an all-LED setup for lighting

The Chief Dark Horse, Bobber Dark Horse, and Super Chief Limited sit on a steel-tube frame and come with key-less ignition, a full-LED lighting setup, and Pirelli Night Dragon tires. Dark Horse has a bobber seat, drag handlebars, and 19-inch alloy wheels, while the Bobber Dark Horse offers blacked-out bits. Super Chief is available with leather saddlebags, a touring seat, and a quick-release windshield.

Information

They are fueled by a 1,890cc Thunderstroke 116 engine

In India, the Chief trio will be powered by a BS6-compliant 1,890cc Thunderstroke 116 engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The motor churns out a peak torque of 162Nm but the power figure is currently unknown.

Safety

The bikes have telescopic front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the Dark Horse, Bobber Dark Horse, and Super Chief are equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with ABS, cruise control, as well as throttle-by-wire. Suspension duties on the bikes are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Features

A detailed look at the FTR range

The Indian FTR range has an eye-catching design, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, an Akrapovic exhaust, a rounded headlight, and 17-inch wheels wrapped in Metzeler Sportec M9 RR tires. The bikes are fueled by a 1,203cc V-twin engine that generates 123hp of power and 120Nm of torque. Disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels ensure the rider's safety.

Information

How much will these bikes cost?

In India, the 2022 Indian Chief line-up is expected to carry a starting price-tag of Rs. 20.75 lakh. The FTR 1200 and 1200 S will sport a price-figure of around Rs. 15 lakh and Rs. 17 lakh, respectively (all prices, ex-showroom).