Indian Motorcycles will launch its Chief line-up of cruiser motorcycles in India in the second quarter of this year, the company has confirmed. The range will include three models, namely, Chief, Chief Bobber, and the Super Chief. The trio will come with an in-house Thunderstroke motor, a cruise control system, three riding modes, and a host of accessories. Here's our roundup.

2021 Indian Chief series: Design and features

The Indian Chief bikes will sit on a steel-tube frame. They will flaunt an exposed design, featuring a long handle bar, a circular LED headlamp, a sloping fuel tank, a bobbed rear fender, and dual exhaust pipes. They will have a digital-analog instrument console and wire-spoke wheels wrapped in Pirelli Night Dragon tires. Dimensions-wise, the bikes will tip the scales above 300kg.

2021 Indian Chief series: Power and performance

The Chief line-up will be powered by a 1,811cc Thunderstroke air-cooled engine that delivers 150Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox. The bikes will offer three riding modes (Sport, Standard, Tour) and a keyless start feature.

2021 Indian Chief series: Safety and suspension setup

For the safety of the rider, the Indian Chief motorcycles will have disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS and a cruise control system. Suspension duties on the tourers will be taken care of by 46mm telescopic forks at the front and a 94mm mono-shock unit on the rear end.

2021 Indian Chief series: Pricing and availability