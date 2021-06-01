Triumph Trident launched in China at around Rs. 10 lakh

Triumph Trident 660 roadster debuts in China

After India, British automaker Triumph has launched its Trident 660 model in the Chinese market. As for the highlights, the middleweight naked roadster has a sporty look and comes with a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument cluster as well as a full-LED setup for lighting. It draws power from a 660cc, inline 3-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. Here are more details.

The bike rides on 17-inch cast-aluminium wheels

The Triumph Trident 660 sits on a tubular steel perimeter frame and has a muscular fuel tank, an underbelly exhaust, a rounded headlight, and a stepped-up seat. The bike packs a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on 17-inch cast-aluminium wheels. It has a fuel capacity of 14-liter and tips the scales at 189kg.

It is fueled by a 80hp, 660cc engine

The Triumph Trident 660 draws power from a 660cc, inline 3-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 80hp at 10,250rpm and 64Nm of peak torque at 6,250rpm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and a slipper clutch.

It has a pre-load adjustable rear mono-shock

In terms of safety equipment, the Triumph Trident 660 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 41mm Showa separate function forks on the front side and a pre-load adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Triumph Trident 660: Pricing

The Triumph Trident 660 costs Rs. 6.95 lakh (ex-showroom) in India, while in China it carries a price-tag of CNY 86,895 (roughly Rs. 9.9 lakh). The bike takes on rivals like Kawasaki Z650 and the Honda CB650R.