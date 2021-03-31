Last updated on Mar 31, 2021, 11:07 am

Japanese automaker Honda has launched its CB650R middle-weight naked street motorcycle in India. It is available via the company's BigWing dealerships. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has a sporty design and comes with many electronic riding aids. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 649cc, inline four-cylinder, DOHC engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. Here are more details.

Design The bike comes in two colors

Honda CB650R is based on the same platform as the CBR650R but with Neo-Sports Café styling. It features a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a single-piece seat, a stubby exhaust, and a rounded headlight. It packs a digital instrument console, a full-LED lighting setup, and rides on blacked-out wheels. The bike is offered in two shades: Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic and Candy Chromosphere Red.

Information It runs on an 85hp, 649cc engine

The Honda CB650R is powered by a BS6-compliant 649cc, inline 4-cylinder, DOHC engine that generates 84.6hp of maximum power at 12,000rpm and 57.5Nm of peak torque at 8,500rpm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch.

Safety For safety, it has disc brakes on both the wheels

For ensuring the safety of the rider, the Honda CB650R is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), and an Emergency Stop Signal (ESS). Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by Showa's inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Honda CB650R: Pricing and availability