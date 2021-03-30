-
2021 Honda CBR650R launched at Rs. 8.9 lakh in IndiaLast updated on Mar 30, 2021, 05:37 pm
-
Japanese automaker Honda has launched its 2021 CBR650R middleweight bike in India. It can be booked via the company's BigWing Topline dealerships.
As for the highlights, the premium two-wheeler has a sporty look and comes with an LCD instrument cluster and a full-LED lighting setup. It runs on a BS6-compliant 648.72cc liquid-cooled engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox.
Here are more details.
-
-
Design
The bike is offered in two color schemes
-
The 2021 Honda CBR650R has a semi-faired design, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, golden-colored front forks, a stubby exhaust, and a raised windscreen.
The bike packs an LCD instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on blacked-out alloy wheels.
It is offered in two color options- Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic and Grand Prix Red.
-
Information
It runs on a 86hp, 649cc engine
-
The 2021 Honda CBR650R draws power from a BS6-compliant 648.72cc, inline 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates 85.8hp of power at 12,000rpm and 57.5Nm of peak torque at 8,500rpm. The mill is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper and assist clutch.
-
Safety
Disc brakes on both the wheels ensure safety
-
For the rider's safety, the 2021 Honda CBR650R is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and a traction control system for better handling.
Suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by Showa's Separate Function-Big Piston (SSF-BP) USD forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
-
Information
2021 Honda CBR650R: Pricing and availability
-
In India, the 2021 Honda CBR650R is being imported via completely knocked down (CKD) route and can be booked through the company's BigWing Topline dealers. The bike carries a price-tag of Rs. 8.88 lakh (ex-showroom, Haryana).