Japanese automaker Honda has launched its 2021 CBR650R middleweight bike in India. It can be booked via the company's BigWing Topline dealerships.

As for the highlights, the premium two-wheeler has a sporty look and comes with an LCD instrument cluster and a full-LED lighting setup. It runs on a BS6-compliant 648.72cc liquid-cooled engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

