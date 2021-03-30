European type-approval documents suggest that US automaker Indian Motorcycle is working on a new model, called the FTR 1200 S Champion Edition. It should debut globally later this year and make its way to India by 2022. The two-wheeler will ride on 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels, weigh 236kg, and should be adorned with carbon fiber components. Here are more details.

Design The bike will have twin exhausts and a rounded headlight

The Indian FTR 1200 S Champion Edition should have a sloping fuel tank, a single-piece seat, upswept twin exhausts, and a rounded headlight as well as mirrors. The bike should pack a digital instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and shall ride on 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels. It will be 867mm wide and have a kerb weight of 236kg.

Information It should run on a 1,203cc engine

The powertrain details of the Indian FTR 1200 S Champion Edition are not available as of now. However, it should be powered by a 1,203cc liquid-cooled engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. On the standard FTR 1200 model, the mill delivers 120Nm at 6,000rpm.

Safety Dual-channel ABS will ensure better handling

To ensure the rider's safety, the Indian FTR 1200 S Champion Edition should be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the bike should be taken care of by inverted telescopic cartridge forks on the front side and a mono-tube internal floating piston (IFP) on the rear.

Information Indian FTR 1200 S Champion Edition: Pricing and availability