Hyundai will launch the i20 N model in India later this year. It will arrive as a sportier version of the standard i20 hatchback that was announced last November. As for the key highlights, the Hyundai i20 N has an aggressive design, a feature-rich cabin, and is offered with a 1.6-liter turbocharged petrol mill linked to manual transmission. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors It runs on 18-inch wheels wrapped in Pirelli P Zero tires

The Hyundai i20 N has a sporty design with a blacked-out grille, a muscular bonnet, red accents on the body, a roof-mounted wing, and a rear diffuser. For lighting, it has sleek headlights and Z-shaped taillights. On the sides, the hatchback is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 18-inch wheels wrapped in Pirelli P Zero tires.

Information The car is fueled by a 201hp motor

The Hyundai i20 N draws power from a 1.6-liter turbo-petrol mill that churns out 201hp of maximum power and 280Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on the vehicle are taken care of by a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Interiors The cabin offers advanced safety features

The Hyundai i20 N has a spacious, all-black cabin with blue accents and 'N' badging on the steering wheel, pedals, and gear knob. It also packs a digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for connectivity options. For safety, the car has multiple airbags, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, driver attention warning system, and rear cross-traffic alert.

Information Hyundai i20 N: Pricing and availability