Hyundai i20 N to be launched in India this yearLast updated on Mar 30, 2021, 05:13 pm
Hyundai will launch the i20 N model in India later this year. It will arrive as a sportier version of the standard i20 hatchback that was announced last November.
As for the key highlights, the Hyundai i20 N has an aggressive design, a feature-rich cabin, and is offered with a 1.6-liter turbocharged petrol mill linked to manual transmission.
Here's our roundup.
Exteriors
It runs on 18-inch wheels wrapped in Pirelli P Zero tires
The Hyundai i20 N has a sporty design with a blacked-out grille, a muscular bonnet, red accents on the body, a roof-mounted wing, and a rear diffuser. For lighting, it has sleek headlights and Z-shaped taillights.
On the sides, the hatchback is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 18-inch wheels wrapped in Pirelli P Zero tires.
Information
The car is fueled by a 201hp motor
The Hyundai i20 N draws power from a 1.6-liter turbo-petrol mill that churns out 201hp of maximum power and 280Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on the vehicle are taken care of by a 6-speed manual gearbox.
Interiors
The cabin offers advanced safety features
The Hyundai i20 N has a spacious, all-black cabin with blue accents and 'N' badging on the steering wheel, pedals, and gear knob.
It also packs a digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for connectivity options.
For safety, the car has multiple airbags, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, driver attention warning system, and rear cross-traffic alert.
Information
Hyundai i20 N: Pricing and availability
The official pricing and availability details of the Hyundai i20 N in India will be revealed at the time of launch, which will happen later this year. However, the performance-centric hatchback is expected to cost upwards of Rs. 20 lakh (ex-showroom).