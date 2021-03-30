The launch of the 2021 Mahindra XUV500 in India has reportedly been delayed to September and the deliveries will begin in November. The shortage of semiconductors might be the reason behind the move. As for the key highlights, the car will have a sporty look, a tech-loaded cabin, and will be offered with a choice of two engines. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors The car will have a grille with vertical slats

As per a prior report, the 2021 XUV500 will feature a muscular bonnet, a vertical slat grille, a new front bumper, a shark fin antenna, and larger dimensions as compared to the outgoing model. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and alloy wheels. For lighting, the vehicle will come with LED headlamps, fog lights, and LED taillights.

Information It will be offered with two engine options

The 2021 Mahindra XUV500 will be available with two BS6-compliant engine options: a 190hp, 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, petrol mill and a 2.2-liter diesel motor that makes 180hp. Transmission duties will be taken care of by a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors The vehicle will have an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)

The 2021 XUV500 will have a spacious cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, a panoramic sunroof, an engine start-stop button, and a flat-bottom, multifunctional steering wheel. It will house a fully-digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. For safety, multiple airbags and an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) will be available.

Information 2021 Mahindra XUV500: Pricing and availability