Mahindra is expected to launch the new-generation XUV500 in the coming months. In the latest development, the SUV has been spotted testing on the roads, revealing its cabin details. As per the images, it will come with a flat-bottom steering wheel, a fully digital instrument cluster, a large touchscreen infotainment panel, and an engine start/stop button. Here's our roundup.

At a glance The upcoming model will offer a larger body

The 2021 Mahindra XUV500 will feature an updated front bumper, a muscular bonnet, a vertical slat grille, a shark fin antenna, and a larger body size than the outgoing model. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, body-colored ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. The SUV will also house new LED headlamps, fog lights, and LED taillights.

Information It will be available with both petrol and diesel engines

The 2021 Mahindra XUV500 will be offered with two engine choices: a 190hp, 2.0-liter turbo-petrol motor and a 180hp, 2.2-liter diesel mill. Transmission duties will be taken care of by a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Inside the cabin It will offer a sunroof and a large touchscreen console

The upcoming Mahindra XUV500 will be available with a spacious cabin, a flat-bottom steering wheel with controls mounted on it, a dual-tone dashboard, a manual hand brake, an engine start-stop button, and a panoramic sunroof. It will also pack a fully digital instrument cluster and a large touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options.

Information 2021 Mahindra XUV500: Pricing and availability