Tata Altroz has set a new record in India in terms of maximum distance covered by a car in 24 hours. The popular hatchback has bagged a place in the India Book of Records by covering 1,603km in a single day. The journey was undertaken by Pune-based Devjeet Saha who drove from Satara to Bengaluru and back to Pune in 24 hours.

Quote Saha praised the hatchback's performance

"The Altroz proved to be a class-defining product that we all have known it to be, by way of its exceptional performance on this long journey. The ride and handling of the car made the voyage not only comfortable but also an exhilarating one."

At a glance Here's recalling the Tata Altroz

Tata Altroz features a sporty design with a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a narrow chrome-surrounded grille, a wide air dam, and a power antenna. It houses adjustable projector headlights, cornering fog lamps, and LED DRLs. On the sides, the car is flanked by electrically-folding ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, 16-inch alloy wheels. It has a wheelbase of 2,501mm and a boot space of 345-liters.

Information It is available with three BS6-compliant engine options

Tata Altroz is offered with three BS6-compliant engine choices: a 1.5-liter diesel motor that makes 89hp/200Nm, a 1.2-liter petrol unit that generates 85hp/113Nm, and a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol unit that delivers 108.5hp/140Nm. Transmission duties on the hatchback are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Inside the cabin The hatchback has a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console

The Tata Altroz offers a 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, a leather-wrapped power steering wheel, a dual-tone dashboard, automatic climate control, rear parking sensors, and a keyless entry. It also packs four speakers and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For the safety of passengers, the car has two airbags and a rear-view camera.

