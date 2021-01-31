Chennai-based Royal Enfield is set to launch its Hunter 350 motorbike sometime this year. In the latest development, a production-ready test mule of the motorcycle has been spotted testing on the roads, revealing its key design highlights. As per the images, it will come with a rounded headlight, a twin-pod instrument cluster, and an upswept exhaust, among others. Here's our roundup.

Design Royal Enfield Hunter 350: At a glance

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will sport a neo-classic roadster style and shall come with a sloping fuel tank, a long flat-type seat, a minimal tailpiece, rounded headlight as well as mirrors, and an upswept blacked-out exhaust. The bike will pack a semi-digital instrument console with Tripper Navigation, and an all-LED lighting setup. It shall ride on 17-inch alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will draw power from a 349cc air-cooled engine sourced from the Meteor and is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The mill should generate 20.2hp of maximum power and 27Nm of peak torque.

Safety Safety and suspension setup

To ensure the rider's safety, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the bike should be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?