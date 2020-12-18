Royal Enfield is likely to launch a new Hunter 350 motorbike in India around mid-2021. In the latest development, a production-ready test mule of the upcoming vehicle has been spied testing, revealing its key design aspects. As per the images, it will have an Interceptor 650-like rear section, featuring an upswept exhaust, a rectangular taillight, and sleek winkers. Here's our roundup.

Design Royal Enfield Hunter 350: At a glance

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be based on the company's 'J' platform and shall draw styling cues from the Interceptor 650. It will feature a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a flat-type seat, an upswept exhaust, and a rounded headlight as well as mirrors. The bike will pack a semi-digital instrument console with support for Tripper Navigation and should ride on 17-inch wheels.

Information Power and performance

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will draw power from a BS6-compliant 349cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that delivers 20hp of maximum power and 27Nm of peak torque. The motor will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is likely to be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle should be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and gas-charged shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information Pricing and availability