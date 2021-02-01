-
Ahead of launch, KTM RC 390 spied in production-ready guiseLast updated on Feb 01, 2021, 12:20 am
-
Austrian automaker KTM will launch its 2021 RC 390 motorbike later this year.
In the latest development, a production-ready test mule of the upcoming bike has been found testing in Europe, revealing its key design highlights.
As per the pictures, it will come with a full-LED headlight with boomerang-shaped turn indicators, faring-integrated air vents, and a TFT instrument cluster, among others.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Design
2021 KTM RC 390: At a glance
-
The 2021 KTM RC 390 will sport a refreshed look, featuring a muscular fuel tank, a new rear sub-frame, a stepped-up seat, fairing-integrated air dams, a new handlebar, and a raised windscreen.
The bike will pack a color TFT instrument cluster, an all-LED lighting setup, and shall run on designer alloy wheels.
It should weigh 166.8kg and get a 9.5-liter fuel tank.
-
Information
Power and performance
-
The 2021 KTM RC 390 should draw power from a 373cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine coupled with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a slipper clutch. The mill is expected to generate a maximum power of 44hp and a peak torque of 35Nm.
-
Safety
Safety and suspension setup
-
To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 RC 390 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking.
Meanwhile, suspension duties on the motorcycle should be taken care of by WP inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
-
Information
What about the pricing?
-
The 2021 KTM RC 390 should be launched later this year and should carry a price tag of around Rs. 2.70 lakh. At this price point, it will go against Kawasaki Ninja 400 and Honda CBR500R.