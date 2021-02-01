Last updated on Feb 01, 2021, 12:20 am

Austrian automaker KTM will launch its 2021 RC 390 motorbike later this year. In the latest development, a production-ready test mule of the upcoming bike has been found testing in Europe, revealing its key design highlights. As per the pictures, it will come with a full-LED headlight with boomerang-shaped turn indicators, faring-integrated air vents, and a TFT instrument cluster, among others. Here's our roundup.

Design 2021 KTM RC 390: At a glance

The 2021 KTM RC 390 will sport a refreshed look, featuring a muscular fuel tank, a new rear sub-frame, a stepped-up seat, fairing-integrated air dams, a new handlebar, and a raised windscreen. The bike will pack a color TFT instrument cluster, an all-LED lighting setup, and shall run on designer alloy wheels. It should weigh 166.8kg and get a 9.5-liter fuel tank.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 KTM RC 390 should draw power from a 373cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine coupled with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a slipper clutch. The mill is expected to generate a maximum power of 44hp and a peak torque of 35Nm.

Safety Safety and suspension setup

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 RC 390 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Meanwhile, suspension duties on the motorcycle should be taken care of by WP inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?