Classic Legends has increased the prices of its BS6-compliant JAWA and JAWA Forty Two motorcycles in India. Following the latest price-revision, the bikes have become costlier by Rs. 1,064 and Rs. 4,928, respectively. As for the highlights, they sport an old-school cruiser look and draw power from a 293cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. Here's our roundup.

Design JAWA and JAWA Forty Two: At a glance

The JAWA and JAWA Forty Two sit on a double-cradle frame and sport an eye-catching design, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a flat-type seat, rounded headlight as well as mirrors, and a lengthy exhaust. The bikes pack an analog and a semi-digital instrument console, respectively, along with a halogen headlamp and a bulb taillight. They ride on wire-spoke wheels.

Information Power and performance

The JAWA and JAWA Forty Two draw power from a BS6-compliant 293cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The mill generates 27hp of maximum power and 27.05Nm of peak torque.

Safety Safety and suspension setup

To ensure the safety of the rider, the JAWA and JAWA Forty Two are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with single/dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. The suspension duties on the two motorcycles are taken care of by telescopic hydraulic forks on the front side and twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

Pricing What about the pricing?