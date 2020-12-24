Honda is offering a 5% cashback of up to Rs. 5,000, on its SP 125 motorcycle in India. This offer is valid only on EMI purchases using Federal Bank, Bank of Baroda, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, and Standard Chartered Credit and Debit cards. As for the highlights, the bike has a commuter-based look and runs on a BS6-compliant 124cc, single-cylinder engine. Here's our roundup.

Design Honda SP 125: At a glance

The Honda SP 125 has a sharp and sporty look, featuring a sloping fuel tank with extensions, a flat-type single-piece seat, a chrome-covered exhaust, and edgy body graphics. The bike packs a fully-digital instrument cluster, an ACG silent starter, an engine start-stop switch, and an all-LED lighting setup. It runs on blacked-out alloy wheels. It weighs 118kg and has an 11-liter fuel tank.

Information Power and performance

The Honda SP 125 draws power from a BS6-compliant 124cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 10.5hp at 7,500rpm and 11Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Honda SP 125 is equipped with a disc/drum brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel, along with a Combi Brake System for improved handling on the roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic front forks, and hydraulic type forks on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?