Japanese automaker Yamaha has revealed its 2021 MT-125 motorbike in Europe. It comes in three colors- Storm Fluo, Icon Blue, and Tech Black. The motorcycle is powered by a Euro 5-compliant 124cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper and assist clutch. The rest of the specifications are the same as the outgoing model's. Here's our roundup.

Design 2021 Yamaha MT-125: At a glance

The 2021 MT-125 is built on a diamond-type frame and exhibits a sporty semi-faired look, featuring a sloping fuel tank with extensions, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, and eye-catching body graphics. The motorbike packs a digital instrument cluster, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on alloy wheels wrapped in Michelin tires. It has a kerb weight of 142kg and an 11-liter fuel tank.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Yamaha MT-125 runs on a Euro 5-compliant 124cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper and assist clutch. The mill generates 14.69hp at 10,000rpm and 11.5Nm at 8,000rpm. Further, it delivers a mileage of 47.6km/liter.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

Suspension duties on the 2021 Yamaha MT-125 are taken care of by 41mm inverted forks on the front side, and a mono-shock unit with an aluminium swingarm on the rear end. Meanwhile, to ensure the safety of the rider, the bike is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS as standard.

Information Pricing and availability