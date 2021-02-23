German automaker BMW Motorrad has launched the Classic variant of its R 18 cruiser motorbike in India. The two-wheeler comes with some extra touring-friendly equipments such as a pair of leather-finished saddlebags, a transparent windshield, and LED auxiliary lamps. However, it retains the BS6-compliant 1,802cc, air-cooled, boxer engine of the standard model. Here's our roundup.

Design The bike has an all-LED lighting setup

The BMW R 18 Classic has an eye-catching retro look, featuring a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, chrome-finished twin exhausts, a pair of leather-finished saddlebags, and a raised windscreen. The latter two are removable. The bike also packs an analog instrument console and an all-LED lighting setup. It rides on wire-spoke wheels with the front one being 16-inch in size.

Information It runs on a 91hp, 1,802cc engine

The BMW R 18 Classic draws power from a BS6-compliant 1,802cc, air-and oil-cooled, 2-cylinder, boxer engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox and an anti-hopping clutch. The mill generates 91hp of maximum power at 4,750rpm, and a peak torque of 158Nm at 2,000-4,000rpm.

Safety Three riding modes are available

BMW R 18 Classic is equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels along with dual-channel ABS, electronic cruise control, key-less ignition, Automatic Stability Control, Dynamic Engine Brake Control, and three riding modes: Rain, Roll, and Rock. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic front forks and a steel swingarm with a central shock strut on the rear.

Information BMW R 18 Classic: Pricing and availability