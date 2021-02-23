Mercedes-Benz will launch its A-Class Limousine in India on March 25. It will be up for grabs in three trims: A 200, A 200d, and the made-in-India A 35 AMG. As for the highlights, the car will have a sporty look, a tech-loaded cabin, and shall come with a choice of petrol and diesel engines, depending on the variant. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors The car will have a sloping roofline

The Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine will have an eye-catching design, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, the company's signature grille with a 3-pointed star, and a wide air dam. On the sides, it will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillights and dual exhaust tips will be available on the rear end.

Interiors It will have a spacious 5-seater cabin

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine will have a spacious 5-seater cabin with auto climate control, voice commands, and a 3-spoke flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It will house a digital instrument cluster and an MBUX infotainment console. The latter should offer support for Mercedes Me Connect system. All standard safety features, including multiple airbags, Park Assist, and Active Brake Assist, will be on offer.

Performance It will have a top-speed of 225km/h

The Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine will be available with three BS6-compliant engine choices: a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol mill that makes 161hp/250Nm, a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, diesel motor that generates 147hp/320Nm, and a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol unit that churns out 302hp/400Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 7-speed/8-speed DCT gearbox. The top-end trim will sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.8 seconds and clock a top-speed of 225km/h.

Information Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine: Pricing and availability