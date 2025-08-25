Belinda Clark becomes 6th Australian cricketer with this honor: Details 

Former Australian cricket captain Belinda Clark has been inducted into the Sport Australia Hall of Fame as a "Legend." She is only the sixth cricketer to receive this prestigious honor, joining the likes of Donald Bradman , Keith Miller, Richie Benaud, Dennis Lillee, and Shane Warne. The Hall of Fame recognizes athletes for their excellence, longevity, resilience, and lifelong contribution to their respective sports.

Career highlights Clark's stellar international career Clark had an illustrious international career from 1991 to 2005, with an ODI average of 47.49 and a Test average of 45.95. She was appointed as the captain at just 23 years old and led Australia for over a decade. Under her leadership, Australia won 83 out of their 101 Women's ODIs and two World Cup titles.

Milestones Other notable achievements Clark was the first player, male or female, to score an ODI double-century. She achieved this feat with an unbeaten 229 against Denmark in the 1997 World Cup. After retiring from international cricket, Clark became a key figure in promoting women's cricket off the field by serving as a Cricket Australia administrator and ICC Women's Committee member.

DYK Fastest player to complete 4,000 WODI runs Clark continues to be the fastest player to complete 4,000 runs in Women's ODIs. Having last played for the Aussies in 2005, she continues to be the country's leading run-getter in the format with 4,844 runs across 118 games at 47.49. The tally includes five tons besides 30 half-centuries. In Tests, she recorded 919 runs across 15 games at 45.95 (50s: 6, 100s: 2). She managed four runs in her solitary WT20I appearance.

Induction response It's an unbelievable honor, says Clark Reacting to her induction, Clark said, "It's an unbelievable honor to be elevated to Legend status in the Sport Australia Hall of Fame." She added that she was surprised and grateful for the recognition. "I played a team sport, and the reality is none of us achieve anything without the support and commitment of the whole team," she said.