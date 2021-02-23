Hyundai has revealed its 2022 IONIQ 5 mid-size electric SUV as the company's first car to be based on the E-GMP platform. It has a futuristic look and a spacious cabin with a host of tech features. It is offered with a choice of two battery packs, which can be charged from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors The car has a pixel-like lighting setup

The 2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 retains the design elements of the 45 Concept, including the sharp body lines, minute overhangs, and pop-out door handles. The car has a sloping roofline, a clamshell hood, and rectangular pixel-like LED lights on the front as well as rear end. It is flanked by charging ports on both the sides and massive 20-inch aero-optimized alloy wheels.

Interiors Solar roof harvests the sun's energy and charges the battery

The new IONIQ 5 has a spacious cabin with reclining front seats, a head-up display with augmented reality support, multiple airbags, and a single glass solar roof that harnesses the sun's energy to provide extra charge to the battery. Several interior parts are made from recycled materials, including PET bottles. The dashboard houses two co-joined 12.0-inch screens for the driver's display and infotainment unit.

Power It comes with a choice of two battery packs

The 2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5's base model packs a 58kWh battery and an electric motor to deliver an output of 168hp/350Nm. The AWD variant has the same battery, a 161hp/350Nm rear motor, and a 71hp/255Nm front motor. Together, the powertrain churns out 232hp/605Nm. The RWD model mates a 72.6/77.4kWh battery to a rear motor that generates 215hp of power and 350Nm of torque.

Information The car can charge other electrical equipments as well

The IONIQ 5 can charge electrical equipments using its built-in V2L (Vehicle to Load) function. It can supply up to 3.6kW of power from the interior or exterior ports, with the latter working even if the car is turned off.

Battery specs It delivers a range of 480km per charge

The most powerful IONIQ 5 comes with a 72.6/77.4kWh battery and AWD. It offers 208hp/350Nm from the rear motor and 94hp/255Nm from the front. The combined output stands at 302hp/605Nm. The battery offers 480km of range and can be charged from 10% to 80% in 18 minutes by using a 350kW charger. With only 5 minutes of charging, the SUV delivers 100km of range.

Information Hyundai IONIQ 5: Pricing and availability