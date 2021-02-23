-
2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift listed on official website; launch imminentLast updated on Feb 23, 2021, 01:05 pm
Maruti Suzuki has listed the 2021 iteration of the Swift hatchback on its official website. It should be launched in India next month.
As for the highlights, the four-wheeler will offer a refreshed design and a spacious cabin with some new features. It will be powered by a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter K12N petrol engine sourced from the Dzire.
Here's our roundup.
Exteriors
The car should have a wheelbase of 2,450mm
The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift will have a contrasting black roof, a blacked-out mesh grille with a chrome stripe, a muscular bonnet, and swept-back LED headlights with DRLs.
On the sides, it will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and redesigned alloy wheels.
As for the dimensions, it should have a wheelbase of 2,450mm and a ground clearance of 163mm.
Information
It will run on a 89hp, 1.2-liter petrol engine
The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift will draw power from a Dzire-sourced, BS6-compliant 1.2-liter K12N petrol engine linked to a 5-speed manual or automatic gearbox and with idle start-stop system. On the Dzire, the mill makes 89hp of power and 113Nm of peak torque.
Interiors
The hatchback will have a spacious 5-seater cabin
The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift will have a black-themed 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, a flat-bottom steering wheel with cruise control, and auto climate control.
It should house a colored multi-information display (MID) and a touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
For the passengers' safety, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a reverse parking camera should be available.
Information
2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Pricing and availability
The pricing and availability details of the 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift in India will be revealed at the time of launch. However, it should carry a slight premium over the current-generation model which starts at Rs. 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).